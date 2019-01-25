O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A father fatally shot a man with a history of domestic assault in defense of his daughter in an O’Fallon, Missouri home Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the 10 block of Holly Court near Veteran's Memorial Parkway around 10 p.m.
Early Friday morning, police said there was a domestic incident between a 45-year-old man and his 43-year-old girlfriend, during which the woman’s 68-year-old father was present. During the incident, the father reportedly fired a gun to defend his daughter.
When emergency crews arrived, they provided medical treatment but the 45-year-old, later identified as Juan Ante, was pronounced dead.
Neighbors told that they generally believed Ante to be a nice guy who was involved with the Knights of Columbus. However, neighbors also say he had a temper at times.
Court records indicate he had a history of domestic assaults. He was sentenced to four years in prison and served about half of that sentence.
Court documents from 2013 say Ante beat and choked a victim, dragged her into a bedroom and when she screamed for help he "shoved a sock in her mouth and told her he was going to kill her and it was all her fault."
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
