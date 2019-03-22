ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in Alton Friday night.
Police said the victim was shot at a gas station in the 2500 block of Brown Street.
Police said they arrested someone who was in a crash after the shooting and are trying to determine if that person is connected to the shooting.
Other information was not immediately known.
News 4 will have more information as it becomes available.
