ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man fell off a barge on the Mississippi River near downtown St. Louis during the early hours of Sunday morning, the Coast Guard says.
A search by St. Louis firefighters was called off due the winter weather.
Authorities have not said if the search is a rescue or recovery mission.
Other information was not immediately known.
