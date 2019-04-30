HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested a man for the shooting death of a 18-year-old Hazelwood woman.
21-year-old Jordan Beck, of St. Louis, is accused of shooting 18-year-old Celia Korzu Kollie after he forced his way into her home on Monday.
Beck fled the scene after shooting a single gunshot. Kollie was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Riverwood Place Drive.
Beck is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $200,000.
Police were called to a residence on the 1400 block of Annilo Dr. around 1 p.m. for a shots fired incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.