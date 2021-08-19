ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting several people and threatening them with a gun.
Jahod Thomas, 46, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
Police say officers responded to the 5600 block of Eagle Valley Drive for a domestic assault incident. A woman said that Thomas got into an argument with her and choked her twice for one minute each time. She said she could not breathe while she was being choked. Charging documents said that at one point, the woman told police he followed her and threatened her with a gun. He pointed the gun at the woman's daughter and at other people in the home.
She said Thomas hit her in the head and her daughter in the hand with the gun. The victim and Thomas got into a struggle over the gun and a bullet hit her finger. Police said the suspect followed the woman, her daughter and boyfriend out of the home where he began shooting at the boyfriend. Officers found bullet holes in multiple vehicles and a bullet hole in the ceiling of the home. A 10mm gun and several shelling cases were found outside the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.