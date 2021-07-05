ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on St. Louis officers and killing a woman in a north St. Louis home on the Fourth of July.
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Ruskin around 11:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers met with Gail Keys and then followed her inside. As the 63-year-old walked into the home with the officers behind her, the suspect, who was already inside, started shooting, police said.
After the 70-year-old suspect was taken into custody, Keys was found dead. According to police, no officers fired their guns. One officer was taken to the hospital because he suffered a bruise to his head.
Monday afternoon, police announced that Samuel Bailey, of St. Ann, had been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of assault first on a law enforcement officer and six counts of armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.