WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Mineral Point, Missouri man is facing charges Friday after stealing a Corvette and leading officers in a pursuit, police say.
Dexter W. Butler, 29, is facing charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle. Butler was taken into custody around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after officers used Stop Sticks to flatten the tires of the car he was driving. An online post said Butler tried driving away on just the rims.
Butler had lead Washington County police in a chase earlier in the week, but was able to get away from them.
Court documents show Butler was previously sentenced to 7 years in prison on a charge of sexual assault. Butler’s name was also on the Highway Patrol arrest report.
Butler is currently held in the Jefferson County Jail.
