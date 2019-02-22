FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old man is facing charges for a string of thefts from retail stores in Fairview Heights, Illinois, police say.
Jermaine R. Wesley is facing six counts of retail theft and two counts of resisting a police officer. Police said these charges stem from Wesley stealing from a Kohl’s location on multiple occasions starting in November.
Police said Wesley visited the store three separate times with other men where they selected hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise before running to a vehicle and taking off to Missouri, evading the police when they tried to stop the group.
During the investigation, police identified Wesley as a suspect in thefts not only at the Kohls, but also at TJ Maxx and other Kohls stores in the St. Louis area. Police said he was also wanted by the St. Clair County Sheriff for a probation violation warrant.
Officers apprehended Wesley Tuesday after responding to the Burlington Coat Factory in Fairview Heights for a theft. When the officers arrived, store employees told them two men had entered the store and stole merchandise but had since left the store. While officers were investigating, a witness reported seeing the suspects at a store near the Burlington store.
Officers responded to the other store and attempted to take Wesley into custody. Police said Wesley attempted to run from the officers and was tackled to the ground where he was wrestled into handcuffs.
The second suspect escaped via a getaway vehicle. Officers from several jurisdictions attempted to stop the vehicle on I-64 but the vehicle kept going into St. Louis.
Wesley is currently held at the St. Clair County Jail with a $75,000 bond and the probation warrant, which has a $40,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.