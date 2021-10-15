SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man exposed himself at Mallinckrodt Academy in South City Thursday, St. Louis Public Schools say.
The district reported that a man entered the building and exposed himself Thursday afternoon. School counselors are providing support as needed to the victim and the victim's family. The district also said it is working to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.
Other information was not immediately known.
