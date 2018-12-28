ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself near the St. Louis Galleria Friday morning.
The man, described as being in his 50s, was reportedly grazed by a bullet in the leg when he accidentally shot himself while still in his car at the MetroLink station on Galleria Parkway just before 6:45 a.m.
A Metro official confirmed the accidental shooting took place in the Metro Park-Ride lot.
An official with East Central Dispatch told News 4 the man is expected “to go to work today” following the incident. R
