ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a group of robbers who kidnapped at man at gunpoint at a North City gas station late Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m., a 47-year-old man was walking to his Cadillac Escalade at the Mobil Gas Station on Natural Bridge when a woman approached him and asked for a lighter.
As he went to get his lighter, detectives said the woman pulled out a gun and ordered him to get back into his car. The woman forced him to drive to a nearby motel.
Once they arrived, three men began hitting the victim and stole his debit card. The robbers then drove to a nearby ATM where they weren't able to get any money.
Police said the 47-year-old was able to escape as the armed robbers drove back to the Mobil station.
The man then called for help as the suspects sped off.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
