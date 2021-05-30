MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 36-year-old Granite City man was killed after he was ejected from a car that crashed while police were chasing it in Madison County. Illinois overnight.
Police say the accident happened just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road. A 31-year-old man was driving a 2009 Silver Mercury Grand Marquis that was being chased by Pontoon Beach police. He swerved to avoid spike strips and then hit a tree, police tell News 4. Officers say the driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The 36-year-old victim was ejected from the front passenger seat and later died at a hospital. A 21-year-old woman also inside the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Illinois Route 111 was closed for seven hours while police investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.