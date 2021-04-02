SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 26-year-old man was killed in an accident on I-64 in Shiloh, Illinois overnight.
Police say Dakota Jensen, from Mascoutah, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Trail Blazer eastbound on I-64 and exited off at Rieder Road. When Jensen took the exit, he went off the the road to the right before he overcorrected and went off the road to the left.
Jensen's car overturned multiple times and he was ejected, police say. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday. He was the only person inside the car.
