Crews in Jefferson County recovered the body of a man and another was taken to an area hospital.

BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man drowned in the Big River and another was taken to a hospital Friday.

Big River water rescue

The High Ridge Fire District said teams were sent to Byrnes Mill City Park on Byrnes Mill Road for a water rescue on the Big River. Crews said a man got caught in the undertow of the river and got swept away. Another person went in to try to get the man and then had to be rescued and taken to a hospital. The first man drowned and was pronounced dead on the scene. The hospitalized person's condition is unknown. 

Byrnes Mill is south of High Ridge. This is the fifth drowning in the St. Louis region so far this year. Three of the victims were under 18.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.