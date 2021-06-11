BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man drowned in the Big River and another was taken to a hospital Friday.
The High Ridge Fire District said teams were sent to Byrnes Mill City Park on Byrnes Mill Road for a water rescue on the Big River. Crews said a man got caught in the undertow of the river and got swept away. Another person went in to try to get the man and then had to be rescued and taken to a hospital. The first man drowned and was pronounced dead on the scene. The hospitalized person's condition is unknown.
Byrnes Mill is south of High Ridge. This is the fifth drowning in the St. Louis region so far this year. Three of the victims were under 18.
