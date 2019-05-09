FRANKLIN Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) - Search and rescue crews found the body of an 18-year-old in the Meramec River in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m., Pacific firefighters were notified that someone was having trouble in the water. State troopers told News 4 someone called 911 stating a man was riding a jet ski on the river Wednesday afternoon near Robertsville. The reporting party told dispatchers that they looked away for a moment and when they looked back, the water craft was empty.
Authorities later said Scotty Copeland, of Catawissa, was riding a jet ski when he was ejected. Officials said the man then became fatigued and went under the water.
Four witnesses tried to stop Copeland from drowning but were unsuccessful. Rescue crews conducted a grid search and found the man’s body in some back waters where there is no direct current, firefighters said.
Water levels are higher than normal.
