MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The body of a man who drowned in Creve Coeur Lake was recovered Monday night.

Firefighters tell News 4 they were called around 7:45 p.m. Four people were on a boat when a man on board fell off. The three others went in to try and find him. The other three made it out okay, but the man's body was recovered a short time later.

Multiple fire departments were on-scene. A 14-year-old boy drowned in the lake in June.