WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 29-year-old from Belgrade drowned in Washington County, Missouri on New Year’s Day.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with other emergency services, were called to the 10000 block of McFarland Road near Bismarck on Jan. 1. When first responders arrived, they found Caleb James Bruno in the water.
Crews attempted lifesaving measures on Bruno but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead by the Washington County Coroner.
An investigation led authorities to believe that Bruno slipped into the water and drowned while clearing a beaver dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.