ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives in St. Louis City are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital Tuesday.
Around 11 a.m., a man suffering from a gunshot to his torso was dropped off at a St. Louis City hospital. The car who took the man to get help sped off before police arrived. Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released but police believe the shooting started in the county.
