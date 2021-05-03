ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot near the Grove area overnight.
The shooting happened just past midnight in the 4100 block of Manchester Ave near Sarah Street. News 4 crews saw police searching for evidence along the sidewalks after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
No additional information has been released.
