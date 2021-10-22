ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was dropped off at a local hospital after being shot in downtown St. Louis Thursday night.
The man was shot in the leg and back in the 1100 block of Lucas just after 8 p.m. He was listed in critical, stable condition after arriving at the hospital.
The nearby alley was filled with police tape, crime lab trucks and shell casings moments after the shooting. The owner of El Burro, Sebastian Montes, said he heard the shots from inside his restaurant. Over the last year, he told News 4 he’s seen at least one shooting or shots fired a week.
"We always have complaints about the restaurant, but it's not our parking lot. a lot of people come down here and actually hang out in the parking lot late at night even after we close,” Montes said. “People think it's part of our restaurant and it's like it's not. I would love to have some kind of signs in the parking lot that says who is in charge of this place because there's no security for it."
Police are doing extra patrols in the downtown area and are enforcing a curfew.
