ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man driving a stolen vehicle was killed in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Dewey Avenue and Osceola Street around 12:30 p.m. following a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Police said the man killed in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor reportedly tried to give medical assistance, but the victim was already dead.
"When I went over and checked his pulse to see if he had one, he was already gone," Jennifer Lyle said. "When I told [the shooter] he had passed, he was like, 'Oh God, he's dead?' and I said, 'Yes.'"
Police said the shooter remained at the scene and they are not looking for any suspects.
There was also a little girl present at the shooting, and she is believed to have been with one of the people involved. She was unhurt and is with other family.
The fatal shooting marks the second on Thursday and the seventh in the City of St. Louis for 2020.
No other information has been released.
