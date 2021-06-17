MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Maryland Heights are looking for a man driving a blue hummer in relation to an incident at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Wednesday, the department stated they were investigating an incident that occurred at the park on June 13 involving a man driving the vehicle.

There is a post circulating on social media that claims the man approached two women who were going kayaking at Creve Coeur Lake Park. The women claimed the man watched them for about two hours and then followed them out of the park.

Last month, police said they were investigating reports of a man groping several women near the park’s soccer fields. At this point, the description of the man in the blue hummer and the man suspected in the groping incidents does not match.

Anyone who can help with the police investigation is encouraged to contact authorities.