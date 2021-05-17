NELSON COUNTY, KY (CNN) – Kentucky state police finally got their man after a high-speed chase reached speeds of 143 miles per hour Saturday.
A 2015 yellow Ford Mustang was clocked going twice the posted speed limit of 70 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County. State police chased the car for miles, until the Mustang ran out of gas and had to pull over to the side of the highway.
The driver, 47-year-old Steven Alford, then reportedly refused to get out of the car. Nelson County deputies and state police dragged the man to jail on multiple moving violations, including reckless driving and resisting arrest. According to police, Alford was also driving on a suspended or revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.