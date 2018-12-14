WEST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man suffering from hypothermia was discovered near a hospital by police after driving his car into a nearby pond early Friday morning.
Authorities said the man was driving westbound on Dougherty Ferry Road near Des Peres Road Friday around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and went between two flag poles down an embankment and into the pond by St. Luke’s Hospital.
A witness said they saw one person exit the vehicle, but first responders were unable to locate the person at first.
Authorities located the man around 2:30 a.m. on the hospital grounds. They said he showed signs of hypothermia.
Police escorted the man to an ambulance and he was transported to the hospital.
News 4 will update this story when more information comes in.
