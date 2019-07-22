CALIFORNIA (KMOV.com) -- A bizarre police chase in California is getting national attention Saturday afternoon and it involved a suspect in a joker mask.
Video captured two speeding away from police with one of them standing up through the sun roof.
Eventually, one of the suspects ran towards a beach and then things got really strange.
Witnesses say he tried to mix in with the large crowd by talking to people and playing in the sand.
"He started walking away then the cops, two seconds he keeps walking like the real joker," one witness said. "I think it was a prank but it wasn't funny it turned into something bad."
The suspect's attempt to blend in didn't work because he still had a mask on.
Police took him into custody with hundreds of beachgoers watching.
Nobody was hurt.
