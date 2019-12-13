FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly dragging a Fairview Heights police officer with a stolen car outside St. Clair Square Thursday morning.
Jermaine Piggee, 20, is charged with armed violence, aggravated battery to a peace officer resulting in bodily harm, controlled substance trafficking, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
A Fairview Heights officer was injured when Piggee dragged the officer in a stolen car, which crashed into a store at St. Clair Square, authorities allege.
Police said the Fairview Heights officer noticed a car, which prosecutors say was a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, parked next to a sidewalk with its hazard lights on and discovered it was stolen out of Ste. Genevieve on Dec. 9 after running its Missouri license plate number. No one was in the car at the time.
Shortly after, Piggee allegedly came out from the mall tried to enter the car when the officer asked him to stop. Police said the officer asked him to stop several times but Piggee refused. The officer then tried to apprehend him when he started the car and drove away, dragging the officer with him.
Piggee then crashed the car into the exterior wall of JC Penney, injuring both the officer and a bystander, police said.
Piggee got out of the car and ran inside the mall again where he was taken into custody. Police said he had an active warrant for auto theft in St. Louis County, and had fentayl on him that he brought over from Missouri.
The bystander hit didn't require any medical treatments. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The officer is 30-years-old with four years of experience with the department.
Police said officers found a handgun in the car.
No other information was released.
