ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was dragged during a carjacking in south St. Louis’ Patch neighborhood overnight.
Shortly after midnight Friday, a 40-year-old man pulled into an alley in the 100 block of Steins and exited his vehicle to urinate when two armed men approached him and announced a robbery, according to police.
One of the suspects then entered the driver-side of the victim’s vehicle and tried to drive away, at which time the victim attempted to grab him. As the suspect closed the door, the victim’s coat got stuck in it, causing him to be dragged a short distance, police said. The suspects then drove away.
The victim refused medical treatment but complained of pain to his arm and knee.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.