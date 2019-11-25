EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person is dead after fire in Edwardsville early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of N. 2nd Avenue just before 6:15 a.m. Multiple firefighters and an ambulances were on the scene battling flames and heavy smoke.
Officials confirmed three people lived in the home, but two were out of town at the time.
The remaining resident died in the fire, along with three family dogs. The victim is 62-year-old Steven King. The Madison County Coroner said the preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
It was the first fatal fire in Edwardsville in seven years.
