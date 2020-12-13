ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- A real Grinch did nearly $7,000 in damage to a local charity's truck at a time they need it the most.
Someone stole the catalytic converters of a Salvation Army truck in St. Charles and the victims tell us it's a big blow.
"There couldn't be a worse time. It definitely puts a damper on the whole process," Lt. Jack Huffman said.
Huffman said someone crept around their truck at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and sliced off two commercial-size catalytic converters. Huffman said criminals aim for converters as they sell for easy cash.
"On church property during Christmas is even more disheartening," Huffman said.
Huffman says if someone had been that desperate, the Salvation Army would have helped.
"We do that without discrimination," Huffman said. "Whatever the need, we try to help."
Instead, it's going to be an even bigger challenge to get all their toys delivered this year. The repairs will take weeks and cost $5,000 $7,000 and at a time when fewer people are ringing their red kettles and donations are down.
"I think God is good and he will provide our needs for us," Huffman said. "It makes a big impact on our kettle season, the money has to come from somewhere."
Click here if you'd like to donate to the Salvation Army.
