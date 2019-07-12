ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man found with critical injuries inside a car in North St. Louis on Friday has died, police said.
Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Farlin in the Penrose neighborhood on Friday around 1:56 p.m. and found Davon Graham, 23, in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Graham, of Ferguson, was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.
No additional information was released.
