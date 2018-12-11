NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in north St. Louis in early December.
Deshaun Higgins, 36, was shot in the 4100 block of West Green Lea Place shortly after 5:30 P.M. on Dec. 1. Officers found the victim lying the street suffering a gunshot wound.
Higgins was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
