NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 25-year-old man died Wednesday, two months after he was wounded in a shooting at a North County gas station.
Sterling Beasley, of North City, and a 41-year-old man were standing in the parking lot of a ZX gas station in the 12800 block of Bellefontaine Road around 10:30 p.m. on September 10 when shots rang out.
Beasley was shot in the hip and the 41-year-old was shot in the hand and both were taken to a local hospital with what officers thought were non-life threatening injuries. Police do not believe they were the intended targets.
On November 5, Beasley was admitted to the hospital with complications from the wound. He died Wednesday.
Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
