MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating a man's death after he struggled with officers Monday night.
Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of Williamson Avenue at 4th Street in Williamson around 10:57 p.m. for a report of a man acting erratically and trying to damage vehicles.
Forty-one-year-old Jason A. Strahan, of Benld, Illinois, became combative with deputies during his arrest and a Taser was used.
He was eventually taken into custody, police say.
Shortly after his arrest, Strahan became unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities await autopsy and toxicology results.
