SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a 61-year-old Illinois man who died Sunday after his van caught on fire in south St. Louis last month.
Anthony Drakes, 61, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was driving his Ford Windstar van near South Grand and Delor on April 12 when he approached a flashing red light. Police said he ignored the flashing light and crashed into a Ford Edge that was pulling away from the curb.
The Windstar then caught on fire. A woman who was inside escaped the flames, officials said.
As St. Louis City firefighters put out the fire, Drakes was taken to a hospital. He was critically injured during the crash.
No one inside the Ford Edge was injured.
Officials said Drakes later died Sunday. No additional information was released.
