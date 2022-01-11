ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who was shot in the West End neighborhood in August has died of his injuries.
Sylvester Ursery was shot just before 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021 in the 5800 block of Page. He was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition and succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 8.
Anyone with information regarding Ursery’s death is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
