ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in late July in north St. Louis.
Terry Richardson, 31, was shot just before 8:30 p.m. on July 26 in the 5300 block of Maffitt.
Police said their department was notified on August 24 that Richardson had died.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppres.
