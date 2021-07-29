Homicide Investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died a month after being attacked north of downtown St. Louis.

Michael Lozano was originally listed in critical, stable condition after suffering blunt force trauma to his head in the 1300 block of Lewis Place the morning of May 1. On July 21, police said they were notified the 66-year-old had died on June 4. An autopsy determined his cause of death was a homicide.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

