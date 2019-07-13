UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 55-year-old man died when a fire broke out at a University City home Friday night, firefighters said.
The blaze broke out at a home in the 8000 block of Appleton. The man and his mother were home at the time.
The 55-year-old was in the basement when the fire started, his mother was on the first floor. Firefighters said when they rescued her, she was in cardiac arrest, but they were able to get her pulse back.
There is no word on her condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
