ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed in North County Wednesday evening.
St. Louis County responded to the 11800 block of West Florissant where a man was hit by a driver around 6:30 p.m., police said. The driver then drove off north before turning on New Halls Ferry Road.
He later died at a local hospital. Anyone with information should call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
