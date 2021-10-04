NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a homicide in a north St. Louis neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., a man was found shot in the 4300 block of Prairie in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. He was unconscious and not breathing when paramedic arrived. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
