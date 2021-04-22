ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City's Walnut Park East neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot multiple times in the 5400 block of Genevieve after 7:40 p.m. The man, in his 20s, died on the scene.
The circumstances of this shooting remain unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.