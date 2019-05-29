ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 40-year-old man has died after injuring himself while using a chainsaw to trim a tree in south St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened Sunday in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood. The victim's name has not been released.
Authorities say the man was working with others to trim a tree. Witnesses told police they didn't see the accident, but the man somehow suffered a deep gash to his neck and a cut to his arm.
He was declared dead at the scene.
