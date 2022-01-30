Man dies in accident after UTV driver tried to drive up rock wall in Washington County, Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 28-year-old man was killed after he was ejected from utility vehicle in Washington County, Mo. early Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Missouri Route 8 and Stoney Point Road. Police tell News 4 Gene Skaggs, of Mineral Point, Mo., was a passenger in a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle that was going westbound on the right shoulder of Highway 8 when the driver tried to turn left and travel up a rock wall.
The Polaris then rolled backwards and overturned, partially ejecting Skaggs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We originally mistakenly reported Skaggs was driving
