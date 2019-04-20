SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crime scene tape surrounded an entire block on Burgos Street in Spanish Lake Saturday as a Crimes Against Persons investigation was underway.
Police officers found an adult male suffering physical injuries in the 900 block of Burgos Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim's vehicle is missing from the scene. The car is described as a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri plate HN6-H6P.
The occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The investigation remains active.
Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information or if you spot the vehicle.
You can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.
