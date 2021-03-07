***Editor's Note: Police initially said the man was found shot inside the car but later clarified that this was an overdose.
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police were called to a south St. Louis neighborhood for an apparent death in the 4600 block of S. Broadway, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, around 9:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive.
Other information was not immediately known.
