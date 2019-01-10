ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on a highway in north St. Louis that left one dead late Wednesday night.
According to police, the man arrived to an area hospital after being shot in the head. He informed officials the shooting took place on Interstate 70 near Carrie around 10:15 p.m.
The victim, Malik Wysinger, 18, later died at the hospital, police say.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact local police.
