NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in north St. Louis Monday night.
Officers arrived to the area of Riverview and Switzer just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who was shot in the chest.
Police believe the shooting is connected to a nearby 2-car crash.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
