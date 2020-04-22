BERKELEY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed in North County Tuesday.
Just around noon, a man in his 20s was found shot in the area of Patterson and Witsell in Berkeley. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
