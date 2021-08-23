ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – A 53-year-old man killed in a North City hit-and-run has been identified.
According to police, 53-year-old Eugene Jones, was walking across Union Blvd near Wabada Ave just before midnight when a speeding van hit him Tuesday. Jones was critically injured when he was taken to the hospital.
He died one day later police said. No additional information has been released.
