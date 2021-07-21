ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis County.
At 1 a.m., 39-year-old Jerrard Shegog was shot in the 11000 block of East Pasture Drive on July 17. He died three days later in the hospital.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
